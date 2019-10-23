Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slapped Shehnaaz Gill during a task and that hasn't gone down well with many on social media.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
Devoleena Bhattacharjee slapped Shehnaaz Gill during a task and that hasn't gone down well with many on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 has been quickly pacing towards its pre-finale and those evicted are doing their best to stay in the game, even if it means crossing the line. In a recent clip released by Colors TV, Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen slapping Shehnaaz Gill in the middle of a task. This, obviously, has not gone down well with netizens, and they demand action against Devoleena.

Those nominated for the week and stand the chance to get eliminated include Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Shah, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

The housemates had to do a task called Snake and Ladders, where the game was required to be made out of mud. Unsurprisingly, the contestants indulged in their arguments and fights. Paras breaks Siddharth's ladder, despite his warning that he will destroy everyone else’s work. The tussle intensifies when Siddharth goes to break Devoleena’s ladder who says this is her third attempt. This then triggers Devoleena to break Shehnaaz’s ladder where the two get physical until the other housemates intervene.

The clip has not gone down well with the fans and viewers of the show as being physical is out of the rule book of Bigg Boss house, and it can result in immediate eviction. Some even demanded Devoleena's immediate ouster from the house.

Whether Devoleena gets evicted is yet to be seen?

