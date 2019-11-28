Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Addresses Rumours of Her Quitting the Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently injured her back on the show and her health has been deteriorating since. Here is what her mother has to say about rumours of her quitting the show.

News18.com

November 28, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Addresses Rumours of Her Quitting the Show
Image: Devoleena official Instagram

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a contestant of Bigg Boss 13 injured her back in the show and has been keeping unwell since then. This has led to rumour mills churning that the actress will be quitting the show. However, Devoleena's mother Anima Bhattacharjee recently confirmed that there was no truth to these rumours.

Speaking to Times of India, Anima said, "My daughter is a fighter. She is not someone who would give up so easily. These are just rumours and there is no truth to it. In fact, if you see the latest promo, despite being so unwell, my daughter has participated in the task. She is giving her best and is ready to entertain the viewers. The channel and the production house has not informed me anything about her exit."

Talking about her health conditions, Devoleena's mother said, "She has been giving her 100 percent even though she is unwell. She has pain in her back since a long time now, but she has never shown it to the audience. She is playing quite well and I am happy with her performance on the show. I just hope she recovers soon and want to request all her fans to support her."

She also expressed her gratitude towards Rashami Desai, who is Devoleena's friend on the show. Rashami has been seen taking care of the actress during the time of need. "I feel so happy and proud when I watch Devoleena and Rashami together. Their friendship is pure and genuine. I want to thank Rashami with folded hands that she has taken good care of my ailing daughter. From massaging her aching back to being with her all the time, Rashami has not left Devoleena alone in a time of need," she said.

