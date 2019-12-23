Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?

Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 is having some major changes in the house as the show has been extended for 5 weeks. With new fights and arguments every day, the show is gaining immense popularity among the audience. A few days back, TV popular face Devoleena Bhattacharjee, created a lot of buzz with her sudden exit in between the show, due to health-related issues. While her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in the show, seems like they'll have to wait for a little longer.

The actress, who quit the show due to her back injury, was expected to rejoin the show on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, according to Pinkvilla, her comeback has been further delayed. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has not been allowed by her doctors to enter the house yet.

Reportedly, last Wednesday has been difficult for Devoleena, as she experienced major pain in her back and was treated with pain killer injections for relief. She has been advised complete bed rest.

However, to replace her in the show, as her ‘proxy’, producer Vikas Gupta has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before leaving the show, Devoleena introduced Vikas as her replacement for time being.

