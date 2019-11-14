Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Calls Sidharth 'Kaamchor' and 'Magarmach', Twitterati Divide in Support
Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying.
The fights and feuds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are just getting uglier with each passing day. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who re-entered the house after evection lost her cool over Sidharth Shukla. Miffed with him, she couldn't control her anger and starts abusing him.
It was when Shefali Jariwala, the new house captain, divided duties among the housemates and arguments erupted between the contestants. Shefali was called as being biased for not assigning Sidharth enough work, due to the past bond they have shared.
Devoleena loses her calm and calls Siddharth ‘kaamchor’, and ‘magarmaach’. She also says that all he does is sleep all day and asked the viewers if she could see the true side of him. Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. He wants to portray himself as if everyone is targeting him and this becomes a mudda in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying. Rashami requests Devoleena to come out or at least to allow her inside the washroom. As she takes Rashami inside, Devoleena could be heard crying and abusing Sidharth. She even calls him names. She is more upset as the other housemates did not support her in her fight with Sidharth. Rashami tries to pacify her and calm her down.
But this time, fans did not appreciate this side of Devoleena and came in support of Sidharth. Slamming the TV actress, this is how Twitterati commented on her behaviour.
#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is a complete psycho usko daurre padne shuru hogaye. She blasted on audience and even shouted @BeingSalmanKhan dekho @BiggBoss aap kisko firse ghar mein leke aaye he ek sanki aurat ko. #BB13 #biggboss13
— Mehlaka Faruki (@MehlakaF) November 12, 2019
#DevoleenaBhattacharjee wth do u think urself to challenge audience.Respect the show and the audience for whom who u r today.#SiddharthShukla is nt involving in every fight.u all are after him.Even in bathroom u talk about him.Kitna bitching karoge yaar #WeSupportSidharthShukla — Debasmita Nayak (@myselfdebasmita) November 12, 2019
#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is having a psychotic episode in the bathroom. Screaming like a madwoman. Saying shit about #SiddharthShukla. Kutta, sala and what not. Keep barking Devo. You are not exposing Sid but your own disgusting self. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — MB (@MithiMirchi10) November 12, 2019
However, there were others who supoorted her too and agreed on what she said about Sidharth Shukla.
I love the way #DevoleenaBhattacharjee slays man...
Only she can show Sid Thukla his asli aukaat...#BB13
— Tahiya Khan (@Tahiya010) November 13, 2019
Now a days #DevoleenaBhattacharjee is full on ... She's providing content to the show through each possible way... Go girl — $@ur@V (@SauravJyotiBar6) November 13, 2019
Todays best performer of day is non other than #DevoleenaBhattacharjee
You nailed it girl.
Ek hi girl hai jo sach boli.
Shukla kamchor hai.
Shefali biased captain hai.
Friends ne sath nahi diya use.
But #Rashmi ne sambhala use.
True friendship #bb13 #biggboss13
— Scientist Vaibhav (@OfficeVGM) November 12, 2019
While the show started on a low note, the twists and turns, added with wild card entries, Bigg Boss now is able to give a good amount of scoops to its fans and followers.
