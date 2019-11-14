Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Calls Sidharth 'Kaamchor' and 'Magarmach', Twitterati Divide in Support

Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying.

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Calls Sidharth 'Kaamchor' and 'Magarmach', Twitterati Divide in Support
Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying.

The fights and feuds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are just getting uglier with each passing day. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who re-entered the house after evection lost her cool over Sidharth Shukla. Miffed with him, she couldn't control her anger and starts abusing him.

It was when Shefali Jariwala, the new house captain, divided duties among the housemates and arguments erupted between the contestants. Shefali was called as being biased for not assigning Sidharth enough work, due to the past bond they have shared.

Devoleena loses her calm and calls Siddharth ‘kaamchor’, and ‘magarmaach’. She also says that all he does is sleep all day and asked the viewers if she could see the true side of him. Angry Devoleena goes on and says that Sidharth fights with everyone just to be in the limelight. He wants to portray himself as if everyone is targeting him and this becomes a mudda in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Later, disgusted with Sidharth’s attitude Devoleena goes to the washroom and starts crying. Rashami requests Devoleena to come out or at least to allow her inside the washroom. As she takes Rashami inside, Devoleena could be heard crying and abusing Sidharth. She even calls him names. She is more upset as the other housemates did not support her in her fight with Sidharth. Rashami tries to pacify her and calm her down.

But this time, fans did not appreciate this side of Devoleena and came in support of Sidharth. Slamming the TV actress, this is how Twitterati commented on her behaviour.

However, there were others who supoorted her too and agreed on what she said about Sidharth Shukla.

While the show started on a low note, the twists and turns, added with wild card entries, Bigg Boss now is able to give a good amount of scoops to its fans and followers.

