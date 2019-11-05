Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours

Bigg Boss 13 saw three evictions last week in Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Eliminations of the two tv actresses from the reality show's first finale did not go well with the audience. Fans aren't able to believe that two popular faces of television, who were touted as possible winners of the current season were eliminated at such an early stage.

Post their eviction, there were rumours stating that while Shefali Bagga was eliminated from the show, Rashami and Devoleena have been sent to some secret room. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. The rumours further fueled up after a screenshot of Devoleena's tweet started making rounds on the Internet. The tweet reads, "Kahani abhi baaki h dosto."

However, the tweet is not available on Devoleena's official Twitter account now.

On Weekend Ka Waar, host Salman Khan highlighted that it's because of their careless attitude that Devoleena and Rashami were eliminated. Especially Rashami who was one of the top 6 contestants according to the vote ranking while Mahira was done not even feature in the top 6. Likewise, fans have been unhappy with their eviction.

Since the beginning of the show, Rashami and Devoleena were one of the strongest contestants in the house. They found great friends in each other and became each other's support. Devoleena, who became the first queen of the house gave her 100% to the task and was strong competition to the other housemates. Fondly known as the ‘Bahu Bani Babe’, viewers got to witness her transformation in just four weeks. On the other hand, Rashami Desai emerged as an integral part of the house with her cooking duty. Apart from forming good connections with Devoleena, Paras, Mahira, Siddhartha Dey, and Shefali, Rashami was often found locking horns with Sidharth Shukla leading to multiple fights and arguments.

Post their eviction six new wild card contestants entered the show, namely-- Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Ponnawala, Vikas Fhatak, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana.

