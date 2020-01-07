Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan Refuse to Meet Arhaan Khan after His Eviction?

Reports coming from sources at Bigg Boss season 13 seem to suggest that host Salman Khan refused to meet Rashami Desai's beau Arhaan Khan after the latter was evicted from the house. Apparently, Salman Khan was angry with Arhaan for his behaviour inside the house, and also the controversies that went on owing to him, according to koimoi.com.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. There have been allegations also that he has been taking advantage of her property during her absence. Arhaan denied these allegations, but there was proof that he may not have said the truth.

A source close to the show said, “Usually, after a contestant gets evicted, Salman Khan meets them and also shares some advice. The contestant even spends some time with him in his temporary house and then leaves. But, as soon as Arhaan got evicted, Salman Khan was so pissed at Arhaan that he refused to even meet him.”

According to the website, after the actor was evicted from the show, he demanded to have Rashami's house keys and threw a fit when he did not get them. He apparently did not have anywhere else to go. He also said in an interview that he had spare keys to her house.

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai had decided to take a break from their relationship after the latter's brother had come to the show to tell the actress that she was making a mistake. Arhaan had also told that Rashami was bankrupt and he supported her and made her career, which upset the actress' family.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.