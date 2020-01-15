Bigg Boss 13: Didn't Ask Paras Chhabra to Corner and Kiss a Girl, Says Akanksha Puri

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is currently in its 13th season, has entertained audiences for its complex participants. The housemates of this season have so far bared their soul on the show and have participated in aggression, violence, and even betrayal.

Paras Chhabra, who has shown his affinity towards Mahira Sharma, has been in a three-year-old relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. The love angle between Mahira and Paras has become successful, but it has naturally not gone down well with his girlfriend Akanksha.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress talked about his closeness with Mahira and also the fact that he bad-mouthed his relationship with Akanksha affected her. "I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what is he doing," she said.

The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress opened up about a section in the show which showed Chhabra bad-mouthing their relationship. The actor had called her clingy and also said that she had forced her to get a tattoo of her name. The actress said that Paras "made a fool out of himself" by portraying her as weak as she was a strong human being.

She also said that Chabbra needed to draw a line. "Especially the tattoo thing, because that is something I'm really emotional about. We were going through a rough patch and in February, which was our second year, he made this tattoo for me and proposed me for life. This is the only surprise that he has given me in this entire three-year relationship," she said.

Saying that even though she does not conclude everything based on an hourly episode of a game, she said that there were a few things she did not support the actor for. "I don't support him for disrespecting our relationship, I don't support him for saying wrong things about Shefali or any girl," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.