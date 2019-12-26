Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Joins Twitterati to Praise Shehnaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was praised by her Twitter fans, including Dolly Bindra, as #BossLadyShehnaaz trended with 56.5K tweets on Wednesday.

Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, wrote on @DollyBindra: "Dil nu tu Ajuch gayi soniyeh, Aoa sareh payein giddha vari varsi khatan gaya si bb deh ghar. #ShehnazGill (my heart has taken a liking for you, let's perform giddha..."

Dil nu tu juch gayi soniyeh Aoa sareh payein giddha vari verse khatan gayisi bb deh khar #ShehnazGill #BossLadyShehnaaz this is her account follow her @shehnaazshine — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) December 25, 2019

It got 401 retweets and 863 likes.

A Dolly Bindra fan tweeted: "Love it when you are part of a trend, #BossLadyShehnaaz."

One fan posted a meme of an angry Shehnaz in an episode of the reality show and caption it: "Me :- when my Swiggy delivery gets delayed."

Another fan praised her: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is made of Gold!"

"Cuteness overloaded. #BossLadyShehnaaz," wrote one fan.

One post read: "BOSS LADY" while another listed her qualities: Confident. Strong. Loving. Caring. Leader. Helpful on time. Smart and always right!"

"BB13 is all about lots of shades of Sana. #BossLadyShehnaaz," tweeted one user.

