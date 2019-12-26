Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Joins Twitterati to Praise Shehnaz Gill
Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010, joined fans of the show in praising Shehnaz Gill.
Dolly Bindra, Shehnaz Gill (R)
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was praised by her Twitter fans, including Dolly Bindra, as #BossLadyShehnaaz trended with 56.5K tweets on Wednesday.
Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, wrote on @DollyBindra: "Dil nu tu Ajuch gayi soniyeh, Aoa sareh payein giddha vari varsi khatan gaya si bb deh ghar. #ShehnazGill (my heart has taken a liking for you, let's perform giddha..."
Dil nu tu juch gayi soniyeh Aoa sareh payein giddha vari verse khatan gayisi bb deh khar #ShehnazGill #BossLadyShehnaaz this is her account follow her @shehnaazshine— Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) December 25, 2019
It got 401 retweets and 863 likes.
A Dolly Bindra fan tweeted: "Love it when you are part of a trend, #BossLadyShehnaaz."
One fan posted a meme of an angry Shehnaz in an episode of the reality show and caption it: "Me :- when my Swiggy delivery gets delayed."
Another fan praised her: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is made of Gold!"
"Cuteness overloaded. #BossLadyShehnaaz," wrote one fan.
One post read: "BOSS LADY" while another listed her qualities: Confident. Strong. Loving. Caring. Leader. Helpful on time. Smart and always right!"
"BB13 is all about lots of shades of Sana. #BossLadyShehnaaz," tweeted one user.
