Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Joins Twitterati to Praise Shehnaz Gill

Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010, joined fans of the show in praising Shehnaz Gill.

IANS

Updated:December 26, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Joins Twitterati to Praise Shehnaz Gill
Dolly Bindra, Shehnaz Gill (R)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was praised by her Twitter fans, including Dolly Bindra, as #BossLadyShehnaaz trended with 56.5K tweets on Wednesday.

Dolly Bindra, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, wrote on @DollyBindra: "Dil nu tu Ajuch gayi soniyeh, Aoa sareh payein giddha vari varsi khatan gaya si bb deh ghar. #ShehnazGill (my heart has taken a liking for you, let's perform giddha..."

It got 401 retweets and 863 likes.

A Dolly Bindra fan tweeted: "Love it when you are part of a trend, #BossLadyShehnaaz."

One fan posted a meme of an angry Shehnaz in an episode of the reality show and caption it: "Me :- when my Swiggy delivery gets delayed."

Another fan praised her: "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is made of Gold!"

"Cuteness overloaded. #BossLadyShehnaaz," wrote one fan.

One post read: "BOSS LADY" while another listed her qualities: Confident. Strong. Loving. Caring. Leader. Helpful on time. Smart and always right!"

"BB13 is all about lots of shades of Sana. #BossLadyShehnaaz," tweeted one user.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

