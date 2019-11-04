Bigg Boss 13: Don't Believe Any Problem can Pin Me Down, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
Tehseen Poonawala is well versed with all that goes on in the political arena and has strong followers on social media.
credits- Tehseen instagram
Media professional Tehseen Poonawalla is one of the new entries on Bigg Boss 13. He says he doesn't believe any problem can pin him down. Tehseen is well versed with all that goes on in the political arena and has strong followers on social media.
"My success mantra in life is Hakuna Matata! I don't believe any problem can pin me down," he said.
"I have had many inspirations in my career. My dad, to begin with, he started off with nothing but gave me everything. My mom, a strong woman who taught me empathy and values, my wife, who is my strength and whose advice I hold above all and one more inspiration is Indira Gandhi. I have never seen a woman more strong, selfless, persistent and dedicated to her duty and nation. She is the idol for female strength and equality," he added.
Tehseen is married to Monica Vadera. Monica is a cousin of Robert Vadra, who is Priyanka Gandhi's husband. So, by relation, Tehseen is ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An App of Nightmares Shows Just By Breathing in Delhi, You Smoke 148 Cigarettes Weekly
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH
- Dell XPS 13 7390 Review: By Far The Best Windows Ultrabook That Money Can Buy