Bigg Boss 13: Don't Believe Any Problem can Pin Me Down, Says Tehseen Poonawalla

Media professional Tehseen Poonawalla is one of the new entries on Bigg Boss 13. He says he doesn't believe any problem can pin him down. Tehseen is well versed with all that goes on in the political arena and has strong followers on social media.

"My success mantra in life is Hakuna Matata! I don't believe any problem can pin me down," he said.

"I have had many inspirations in my career. My dad, to begin with, he started off with nothing but gave me everything. My mom, a strong woman who taught me empathy and values, my wife, who is my strength and whose advice I hold above all and one more inspiration is Indira Gandhi. I have never seen a woman more strong, selfless, persistent and dedicated to her duty and nation. She is the idol for female strength and equality," he added.

Tehseen is married to Monica Vadera. Monica is a cousin of Robert Vadra, who is Priyanka Gandhi's husband. So, by relation, Tehseen is ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.