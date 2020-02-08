Bigg Boss 13: Don’t Create Mess Between Umar Riaz and Me, Says Himanshi Khurana

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has again become part of gossips after rumours of fight between her and Umar Riaz, Asim Riaz’s brother, surfaced. Khurana had come under the spotlight after reports of her romantic connection with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz came to the fore.

Khurana recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz’s connection. She disclosed to Rashami Desai that one of the family members of Asim Riaz had asked her not to reveal her feelings for him (Asim Riaz) on the show. Things became complicated when Himanshi unfollowed Umar Riaz on social media, after she came out of the Bigg Boss house, adding fuel to the fire that he does not approve of her relationship with his brother.

Khurana, however, said that she did not discuss anything about her relationship with anyone, urging netizens not to create rift between her and Umar Riaz. She also said that Umar Riaz is like his family.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi said that she did not give any interview discussing her love life and added that she takes her decisions herself in her life.

Maine love life ko leke koi interview nahi dia ......... meri life mera decision ........ don’t create mess between me n umar ...... we are family I respect him ...... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

Asim Riaz had proposed to Himanshi, telling that he would fight for her even his family opposed to their relationship. According to a report in The Times of India, Asim said that his brother suggested him that he should not rush things when it comes to marriage and instead, should take his time.

Himanshi had been in a relationship with Chow for nine years, before coming to the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Despite making it clear to Asim Riaz that she had been committed to someone, he confessed his feelings to her.

The actress relationship took an ugly turn with Chow after she came out of the house as her closeness with Asim Riaz did not go down well with her boyfriend.

