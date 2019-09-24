Bigg Boss 13 Event: 'If You've A Problem, Ban Me,' Salman Khan Says To Photojournalist

While Indian Television’s one of the most controversial shows Bigg Boss is about to make a comeback with season 13, its beloved host already has. Salman Khan, considered as the soul of show, recently had a spat with journalists who were attending the show’s press conference.

As per reports, it all happened when as part of the promotional activities that Salman Khan had made a grand entry at the event. The actor had de-boarded from the Andheri Metro Station and as soon as he got off, started dancing to the beats of Nasik Dhol. Soon, he got into an argument with one of the photojournalists and accused of behaving inappropriately like always. He then also asked other journalists to come together and do something about it.

A snippet of the video that went viral shows that Salman Khan comes at the edge of the stage and is heard telling the photographer, “If you have a problem with me, ban me.” The coordinators and MC’s of the show helped calm the situation.

A report in Spotboye says that the incident took place after the photographer tried to block Salman Khan's space while the actor was trying to walk towards the stage. The host at the stage then said, “Sorry for that, but if we continue like this then how will the show continue? I promise you that everyone will get an opportunity to click pictures.”

Talking about the show at the event, Salman said, “While everyone says 13 is unlucky, it has been lucky for me. All good things happen on 13th for me. But this will be a tedha season.” The show will have a run time of its usual three months but with a usual big twist in its last month.

Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee and Sana Khan were seen joining the actor on the stage. The show will premiere all set to air its premiere episode on September 29 (Sunday) at 9pm.

