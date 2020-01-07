Bigg Boss 13 Evicted Contestant Shefali Bagga Feels Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehaaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga was the latest one to get evicted from the house. After being in the bottom two with Madhurima Tuli, she was voted out of the house.

The news anchor played two innings in the house (she re-entered as wild card after being evicted out once). While she had a love-hate relationship with everyone in the house, she was the closest to Shehnaaz Gill.

However, she would be at loggerheads with Shehnaaz's close friend Sidharth Shukla. While she denies trying to create any rift between the two, Shefali feels Sidharth has started using Shehnaaz.

“I really like Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond, and I wasn’t trying to create any rift between them. However, I do feel that now he is using her. Everyone has understood that she is a strong contestant. He always tries to put her down, and give more importance to Mahira Sharma. Also, Shehnaaz is not jealous of them, but Shukla keeps saying that to her, which is wrong. As a friend, this is really not acceptable,” she said in an interview with Indian Express.

Bigg Boss 13 has been time and again been called out for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. But Shefali says the reason lies that he has his own love-hate bond with everyone in the house which gives a lot of screen space.

Responding to the same she said, “I don’t think so. The problem is that whatever happens in the house is always linked to him. Every activity revolves around him, so he will definitely get maximum screen time. Be it his bond with Shehnaaz, friendship with Paras-Mahira, fights with Rashami-Asim or even Arti and Shefali Jariwala becoming his yes people, it’s all about him.”

