Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli has been evicted out of the reality show for hitting her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. Host Salman Khan was furious over the increasing violence in the Bigg Boss house and slammed the contestants, along with Vishal Aditya Singh for their display of aggression.

Earlier this week, Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.

After her eviction, Madhurima sat down with ABP News for an interview, where she talked about Vishal and the events that lead to the frying pan incident. "He threw the water at me, he instigated me, I did not. But definitely, yes, I hit him with a slipper. But when it came to hitting him with a slipper - - he made a big deal out of the thing," Madhurima said.

"What happened was, if he used to make any joke that would be okay, I would laugh it off. But if I was making fun of him, he was not able to tolerate it and then he would use foul language. So I kept tolerating him and telling him to keep quiet... then I told him that I would hit him with a slipper and he said okay try and hit me. So I hit him," she added.

"But when this thing happened he made a mountain out of a molehill and asked Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room. He said that either he would stay inside the house or me. This proves he never wanted me to stay in the house. Even in the beginning, he said similar things... On one hand, he says that he loves me, and then does something like this, it is hurtful for me. All these things escalated to the pan (incident)," the actress said.

Madhurima Tuli entered Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant. The ex-couple had previously been a part of Nach Baliye, where the two made headlines for their tumultous relationship.

(With inputs from IANS)

