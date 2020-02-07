Bigg Boss 13: Ex-Contestant Madhurima Tuli Wows In New Pictures

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Madhurima Tuli looks like a ray of sunshine in a string of photographs she has shared.

Madhurima looked stunning in a multi coloured dress paired with tassel earrings. She completed her look she has her hair open and natural make-up.

The actress was one the of most talked contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

In January, Madhurima was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the show.

She had attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.

The two also had a fight where Madhurima had hit Vishal with a slipper. First, Vishal asked for maximum punishment for Madhurima. They both got nominated for two weeks.

