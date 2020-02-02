Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-Contestants Feel Himanshi Khurana Has Made Asim Riaz's Game Only Weaker

Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan took over their twitter handles to express that Himanshi Khurana's entry has just been her own attempt to clear her image, rather than supporting Asim Riaz.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Ex-contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan feel that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's game has gone weak after Himanshi Khurana's re-entry inside the house. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer took to twitter and posted a tweet saying that Himanshi is a 'confused girl' and is just destroying Asim's game rather than being a support.

Saba Khan too tweeted on similar lines and pointed out why Himanshi was so 'desparate' to send her a message via Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Desai, if she was not willing to accept the proposal later on. She also added that Himanshi is just using the opportunity to enter the house and clear her own image.

Himanshi had been supporting Asim throughout the game after being evicted and even broken up with her long time beau. Recently, she entered the house as a 'connection' to support Asim's game. However, things can be seen going awry. Not only has Himanshi been avoiding accepting Asim's proposal, she also called it 'filmi' while talking to Rashami.

Moreover, Himanshi has been bringing up her own topics relating to her personal life and issues with Shehnaaz Gill, which further substantiate Manveer and Saba's tweets.

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Asim for having an alleged relationship outside too.

In another promo, Rashami Desai will be seen getting irked at the clip where Himanshi was discussing Arhaan Khan with Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh. The clip shows Himanshi telling that Arhaan had come to her for a message for Rashami and that she was well aware of her marriage and kids, but she acted unaware.

