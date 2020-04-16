Bigg Boss 13 Fails To Garner TRP After Re-Run, Goes Off Air

Bigg Boss 13's re-telecast has been pulled down by the makers after the show failed to garner viewership. The recently concluded reality show was telecasted with other famous shows like Balika Vadhu and Belan Wali Bahu.

The show was aired from March 23 at 10 pm and used to heavily trend on the social media due to its controversial concept. However, it was abruptly pulled off air on April 13 as it failed to garner TRP for the second time.

A Times Of India report has said, "Bigg Boss 13 had enjoyed massive viewership a few months ago and hence was brought back, but things haven't been the same this time around. Viewers’ preferences keep changing and given the current situation, the channel would like to understand what audiences want to really watch. They aired Bigg Boss as an experiment and the coming weeks will see many old shows returning including Balika Vadhu, which went on air on April 13."

The same report also asked some viewers why do they think the show the audience couldn't accept the show the second time. Shalini Sen, an advertising professional, said, “Bigg Boss is about a bunch of contestants locked up inside a house. While it is entertaining otherwise, it’s not an ideal watch during the lockdown. The contestants somehow remind you of your own situation.”



“The entire country is in a sombre mood now. A show like 'Bigg Boss' has a lot of intense and emotional moments, and given the current situation, it’s better to watch a light-hearted dance or music reality show instead.” Mahesh Duggal, a businessman says, "These days I like watching 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'. We are all in a different state of mind right now."

The Bigg Boss 13 starred Sidharth Shukla (Winner), Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma among various others.

