- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz to Star Opposite Sunny Leone in Mahesh Bhatt Directorial?
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestants, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already in Mahesh Bhatt's directorial starring Sunny Leone.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestants, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already in Mahesh Bhatt's directorial starring Sunny Leone.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestant, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already. According to reports, he will be seen paired opposite Sunny Leone in a Mahesh Bhatt directorial.
While there has been no confirmation about the same, the buzz has been going strong about a possible project. Incidentally, Sunny Leone has been a Bigg Boss contestant herself and gained popularity with her stint in Season 5. This is also where she caught filmmaker Mahesh’s eyes and was cast in Jism 2. Sunny had entered the Bigg Boss house recently as a celebrity guest and even danced with Asim.
still not getting over this part
• #asimriaz x #sunnyleone • pic.twitter.com/CFR1QIUYAC
— (@annishaaax) January 1, 2020
The Kashmir based model has gained immense popularity and fandom outside the house due to his vocal personality and dedication towards the game, even making him count as a probable winner. His constant tussle with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla also brought him into the limelight. According to a recent promo shared the channel the show’s host Salman Khan opened the gates for Asim and Sidharth and asked them to go out and fight it out, since they both threaten each other to meet outside.
View this post on Instagram
@realsidharthshukla aur @asimriaz77.official ke behavior se irritate hokar, @BeingSalmanKhan ne khole ghar ke dwar. Kya bahar nikal kar karenge yeh dono apni fight end? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje on #WeekendKaVaar. Anytime on @voot. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on
Asim is a popular face on television and has starred in various ads. He made his screen debut in the movie Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Nick Kyrgios Says There's 'Layer of Respect' With Rafael Nadal Even if They Don't Like Each Other
- WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan