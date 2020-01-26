Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz to Star Opposite Sunny Leone in Mahesh Bhatt Directorial?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestant, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already. According to reports, he will be seen paired opposite Sunny Leone in a Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

While there has been no confirmation about the same, the buzz has been going strong about a possible project. Incidentally, Sunny Leone has been a Bigg Boss contestant herself and gained popularity with her stint in Season 5. This is also where she caught filmmaker Mahesh’s eyes and was cast in Jism 2. Sunny had entered the Bigg Boss house recently as a celebrity guest and even danced with Asim.

The Kashmir based model has gained immense popularity and fandom outside the house due to his vocal personality and dedication towards the game, even making him count as a probable winner. His constant tussle with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla also brought him into the limelight. According to a recent promo shared the channel the show’s host Salman Khan opened the gates for Asim and Sidharth and asked them to go out and fight it out, since they both threaten each other to meet outside.

Asim is a popular face on television and has starred in various ads. He made his screen debut in the movie Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan.

