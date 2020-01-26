Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz to Star Opposite Sunny Leone in Mahesh Bhatt Directorial?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestants, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already in Mahesh Bhatt's directorial starring Sunny Leone.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz to Star Opposite Sunny Leone in Mahesh Bhatt Directorial?
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestants, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already in Mahesh Bhatt's directorial starring Sunny Leone.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who has been emerging as one of the most talked about contestant, may have bagged his big Bollywood debut already. According to reports, he will be seen paired opposite Sunny Leone in a Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

While there has been no confirmation about the same, the buzz has been going strong about a possible project. Incidentally, Sunny Leone has been a Bigg Boss contestant herself and gained popularity with her stint in Season 5. This is also where she caught filmmaker Mahesh’s eyes and was cast in Jism 2. Sunny had entered the Bigg Boss house recently as a celebrity guest and even danced with Asim.

The Kashmir based model has gained immense popularity and fandom outside the house due to his vocal personality and dedication towards the game, even making him count as a probable winner. His constant tussle with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla also brought him into the limelight. According to a recent promo shared the channel the show’s host Salman Khan opened the gates for Asim and Sidharth and asked them to go out and fight it out, since they both threaten each other to meet outside.

Asim is a popular face on television and has starred in various ads. He made his screen debut in the movie Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram