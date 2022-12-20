Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Makes Big Allegation, Says 'Makers Have Their Favourites'

Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after she featured in Bigg Boss 13. While the 16th season of the show is currently underway, the actress has now alleged that Bigg Boss makers have their own ‘favourites’ which are presented in good light on-screen, whereas others are presented negatively in the episodes.

“The makers have their favourites whom they want to present as the hero and the others are presented with a negative image. Unfortunately, when fans get into the trap they start targeting the one who is shown against their favourite celeb," Himanshi Tweeted.

In the follow-up Tweet, Himanshi lashed out at trolls claiming they only ‘degrade’ non-favourite contestants even more. “They trolls degrade them to a level that affects one’s mind so much so that one goes into depression. When that person comes out and speaks about mental health and issues he or she is dealing with, it is made fun of," she added.

This comes days after Himanshi opened up about mental health challenges she faced post-Bigg Boss 13. She appeared on Preeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan when she revealed the same and shared that she took two years to come out of her ‘suffering’. “I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart," the actress said and added that she used to get panic attacks before going to events and shoots. Not just this, but she also faced a “heart issue" while she was at Afsana Khan’s wedding and was then rushed to the hospital.

For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana participated in Bigg Boss 13 which was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the show, Himanshi started to date her co-contestant Asim Riaz and the two are still together.

