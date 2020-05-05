MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana to Feature in Akhil Sachdeva's New Song

After delivering the hit song 'Tera ban jaunga' in 'Kabir Singh', singer Akhil Sachdeva has come up with a new Punjabi song 'O jaanwaale', which features -Himanshi Khurana.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
After delivering the hit song "Tera ban jaunga" in "Kabir Singh", singer Akhil Sachdeva has come up with a new Punjabi song "O jaanwaale", which features "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana.

"As a musician, it gives me great joy to give people music to hear, feel and heal during the lockdown. It's one of those melodies where there is a lot of pain and sadness involved. As soon as T-Series sent me a version of the song, I knew at once this song is for me," Akhil said.

"O Jaanwaale" is a heartbreak song composed by Kunaal Vermaa, with music production and arrangement by Aditya Dev.

Sharing the making of the track amid lockdown, Akhil said: "‘O jaanwaale' is a heart-wrenching song that listeners will relate to. It has great repeat value. Interestingly, everyone involved in the making of this song is in different cities, at this point of time.

"It was definitely challenging to put this together but in the end I think every song has its own destiny and journey. I guess this was meant to be my lockdown release. Both Himanshi and I shot chunks of the footage from our respective smart phones in our respective homes," he added.

The song is presented by T-Series.

