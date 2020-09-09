Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana's PCOS Worsens, to Undergo Surgery

Reality TV star Himanshi Khurana who appeared in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 will soon undergo surgery for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

A source close to the actress said that her health has worsened as she is facing excessive bleeding due to the medical condition, reported SpotboyE.

Himanshi had posted a story on Instagram in which she can be seen moving with the help of a wheelchair. Some fans were suspecting that she might have suffered a leg injury.

However, the SpotboyE report confirmed that the actress was not involved in any accident and was travelling on the wheelchair because of unbearable pain caused by PCOS.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that enlarges ovaries. Small cysts also appear on the enlarged ovaries. It can be caused due to genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms may include weight gain, excess hair growth and growth of acne.

The source said, “She had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair.” It was also informed by the source that as the shoot was scheduled in advance, Himanshi could not cancel it. She will undergo surgery once the shoot is over.

Himanshi had earlier opened up about the syndrome in an interview. While speaking to The Times of India, Himanshi said that she had been trolled for gaining weight but people don’t know that she has PCOS. She had said, “During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight.” She had also said that there are times that her blood pressure drops so much that she has to use oxygen cylinder for three hours.

The actress is in a relationship with actor-model and Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. On the professional front, she will be next appearing alongside Asim in a music video.