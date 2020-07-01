Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma, Paras Chabbra Shot a Song During Lockdown

Bigg Boss Season 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have shot a song together amidst the lockdown. This is the duo’s second song together after Baarish.

According to a report published by ETimes, the track is titled Hashtag Love and has been composed by Meet Brothers. Piyush Mehroliyaa has voiced the upcoming romantic track. Further, as claimed by Mahira, both of them have shot the song from their respective houses.

Giving an insight into the track, she told ETimes, “It is an urban song for the new age people. The environment in the lockdown was so sad and scary that we both agreed to do this song as a way of uplifting people's morale. We couldn't go out or do anything else, so thought let's do this, at least it will bring some entertainment into people's lives”.

She also told the publication that it is a sweet, peppy kind of lockdown song where Paras is acting as a chef in it and she is a dancer.

Mahira and Paras met during Bigg Boss season 13 and have been good friends even after the show ended. There have been rumours that the two are dating, however, the two have maintained that they are just friends.







