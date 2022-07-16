Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma To Make Her South Film Debut Opposite Suriya: Report

Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma is loved for her outspoken nature and brewing chemistry with actor Paras Chhabra. Post the show, she has featured in several Punjabi and Hindi music videos and her fans are loving every bit of her professional progress. Now, it has been exclusively reported by ETimes that Mahira is making her south film debut soon opposite superstar Suriya.

The speculation came after Mahira was spotted at the Chennai airport by the paparazzi. She even followed actor Suriya on Instagram.

A close informer to Mahira revealed to the media house that the south film industry is her new territory. The source said that Mahira has proven time and again that language is not a barrier for her. “She has done work in Hindi, and Punjabi and the response from both industries has been great so far. Now, South will be a new territory without a doubt, but she has the skill and craft to make a fan base there as well (sic),” the source added.

The source continued and said that as far as the reports about her working with Suriya are concerned, the audience will have to wait a little longer for all details.

Although, no official statement has been made by both the actors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahira Sharma has appeared in many popular TV shows, and will soon make her OTT debut with rapper and actor Raftaar in Bajao. She also has two big Punjabi films in the pipeline.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra but they have never confirmed their relationship and always stated to be good friends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.