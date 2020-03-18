Paras Denies Accusations Made by Bigg Boss 13 Stylists, Says 'Akanksha Paid Them Rs 1 Lakh'

Paras Chabbra of Bigg Boss 13 fame recently responded to the allegations leveled against him by his two stylists over the non-payment of his dues. The actor has refuted the claims, saying that the deal was "a barter" since the girls were "looking for building their own profile."

He also said he hardly wore any of the costumes sent by them due to ill-fitting and would return them as they are.

In his justification, Paras told Spotboye in an interview, "Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, this stylist came to me and said I will be doing your styling for free as she was looking for building her own profile. So it was always meant to be a barter deal. And the costumes they were sending to me were not even proper. These girls used to send me clothes for Friday episode which I was supposed to wear for Weekend Ka Vaar. But if you see closely, maximum times you would have seen me in casual clothes than suits, sent by them. Whatever they used to send me was never my size. In fact, you can ask any contestants inside that how much I used to crib about my clothes being tight," Paras said.

He also added that the major part of styling from the show was done by two other designers, one of whom was from Delhi.

The stylists had also alleged that Paras had destroyed the costumes sent to him and misplaced many items. Rubbishing the claims, Paras defended himself, "When I am locked inside the house and sending the complete thing back every week as that’s how we used to function, how would I know chize kaise missing hai? Aadhe se zyada kapde to main pehanta bhi nahi tha aise hi bhej deta tha. They used to send me Kurta Payjama jo main pehnta bhi nahi. Mujhe nahi pata Akanksha ne kyun zabardasti ye paise pay kiye hain aur ab ye stylists ko peeche laga diya hai. "

Paras mentioned how he was unaware of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri paying the stylists a sum of Rs 1 Lakh as their fee, even when it was meant to be a free deal. "All the other contestants who were locked inside the house with me, including Mahira Sharma, and rest were paying stylists Rs 30,000 for a month. Still she has charged Akanksha 1 lakh for two months (October-November) which is coming around 50k."

Paras further revealed that he would be clearing the dues with Akanksha, not with the stylists. "I am not going to pay them as some where I feel their intentions are not clear. If it was clear between us before I went inside the house that we will work on courtesy basis, then what is the money they are asking for? But my mother is telling me paise dekar khatam kar. Agar galat bhi maang rahe hain as they are constantly making calls and messages which is disturbing her as well," Paras said.

Follow @News18Movies for more