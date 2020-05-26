Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill is Concerned that People Might Forget Her, Says Craze is Short-lived

Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Be it her friendship with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai or her animosity with Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz became a talking point of the show. However, now months after the conclusion of the reality show, the Punjabi singer-actress is concerned that people might forget her.

"People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck," Shehnaaz told Pinkvilla.

Adding more to it, Shehnaz said that money is secondary for her and she wants to do "good work". Although she hasn't planned anything and will make her decisions spontaneously, she wants the audience to know that as an actress she can play various kinds of roles. She also wants people to know that she is multi-talented and much more than what they have seen of her in Bigg Boss.

"People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles," she said.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz was seen in a follow-up reality show Mujhse Shadi Karoge, in which she participated with her BB co-contestant Paras Chhabra. She was also seen in a music video with Sidharth Shukla, titled Bhula Dunga.

