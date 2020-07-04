Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Is Spitting Image Of Katrina Kaif In Her Latest Photo

Actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill, who is known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ looks exactly like the Bollywood actress in her latest Instagram photo.

Shehnaaz, who is currently enjoying her first proper experience of rainy season in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share a monochrome selfie of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz looks like the carbon copy of Katrina.

Shehnaaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fun vivacious personality was a hit with the audience and she finished in the top 3.

In March, Shehnaaz featured in the song Bhula dunga along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends