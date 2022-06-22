Bigg Boss 13 Fame Vishal Aditya Singh Shares Why He Avoids 'Saas-Bahu' Shows

Television actor Vishal Aditya Singh has captured the attention of audiences with his performance as Lakhan Thakur in Begusarai, Tevar Singh in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and King Veerendra Pratap Singh in Chandrakanta. The Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant is currently playing the lead role in the fantasy drama Parshuram. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old actor revealed what kind of projects draw him in and how he likes to pave his own way.

Speaking to The Times of India, Vishal said that after every show he tries to ensure that his next project is something different. “I had never done a mythological show earlier and so, I was excited when I got this role.” He told the national daily that although there are many mythological shows in the Indian television industry, nobody has made one on Parshuram and there are a lot of misconceptions about him. In Hindu mythology, Parshuram is known as the tenth or the last avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Talking about what kind of roles excite him, Vishal told The Times of India, “I have always loved new challenges and doing a mythological show presents some exciting challenges, be it in terms of costumes or the kind of dialogues that you need to remember.” He also added that if he does not experiment with his roles, he gets bored easily. The actor added that he has always avoided doing the typical saas-bahu TV shows. “As a TV actor, when you start your journey, you don’t have much of a choice and have to take up whatever is being offered to gain a foothold in the industry.” However, now that Vishal has reached certain popularity, he believes he has the option of being choosy. He added that he tries to experiment with his roles and looks for something fresh. But that does not mean that he only wants to play lead characters, as he told the Times of India, “I am fine with a good role. For instance, I wasn’t the lead in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, but I absolutely loved that role.”

Parshuram airs from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on Atrangii TV. Besides starring in the mythological series, Vishal also starred in a recent music video for Mohammed Irfan's single Dil Toota Hi Raha.

