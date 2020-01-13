Bigg Boss 13: Family Members of Contestants to Enter the House for Family Week

Reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly going to rope in family members and relatives of the contestants locked inside the house.

According to a report, invitations are being sent to different members of the family for different contestants. Siddharth Shukla’s mother, Rashami Desai’s brother/mother, Asim Riaz’s brother/dad, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek or sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Shehnaaz Gills’ father Santok Singh/brother are the ones being sent an invite to.

It will be interesting to see who turns up inside the house and brings in a new edge to the show. Family members entering the Bigg Boss house is not a new concept on the show. Family week happens on the reality show almost every season and brings in an fresh and unseen perspective for the housemates playing inside, away from what is happening outside.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's breakdown on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wasn’t well received by the host Salman Khan who bashed her for throwing her tantrums. It was after she lost to Mahira Sharma and was called the most ‘Jealous’ among the two, which irked her as usual.

Salman even entered the house and was seen cautioning Sidharth Shukla to stay away from her since she is in love with him and this might be problematic after a point.

In a recent promo, Salman’s cautious remarks can be seen coming alive as Shehnaaz declares she is there to win Sidharth’s love and not the show!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.