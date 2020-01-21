Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Asim Riaz's Eviction After His Fight with Sidharth Shukla
After having a peaceful week inside the house, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla locked horns again during a task. Their argument went a step ahead when Asim pushed Sidharth.
After having a peaceful week inside the house, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are back to square one. In a recent promo, the duo were seen arguing, and the fight went a step ahead when Asim pushed Sidharth.
As per a new task, housemates were required to sit on a play horse and not get up until the buzzer rings. Asim was made the moderator (Sanchalak) of the task. During the task, Vishal gets up and sits down. While Sidharth, on this, claims that Vishal should be out of the game as he got up before the buzzer. Asim turns a blind eye to this incident saying he gets to have a word in this matter and not him.
This irks Sidharth and the friends-turned-foe have an ego clash. Sidharth threatens Asim to meet him outside the house to which Asim challenges him to do whatever he can right inside the house. He also goes on to say, “Aise badi badi aankhein kya dikhata hain, aankhein noch dunga teri (Don’t show me your big eyes, I will prick them).” Verbal argument leads up to physical spat when Asim pushes Sidharth.
The ugly fight has also irked the Sidharth’s fans as they demaned Asim's eviction and trended #EvictedAsim and #ApologisetoSidharthShukla on social media. As per a preview, Sidharth was also seen demanding to let go off from the show, inside the confession room, as he was poked too much by Asim.
Hum tum log ka alag bigboss chal raha hai. Kam karo khud ka bigboss karo aur sirf usko hi contestent le lo. Are you watching the show with closed eyes??#Evictedasim#ChartbusterSid — Aswini kumar Jena (@Aswinik62250177) January 20, 2020
#SorryNotSorry @imrealasim is looking very negative in the precap of next episode @BiggBoss . It’s not cool that he’s not being correct as sanchalak. #VishalAdityaSingh totally stood up.
But let’s see what happens tom...
— Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 19, 2020
When sid provked by Chuslet nd gang and he pushed asim he get nominated for two weeks and now asim pushed sid without any provocation , dekhte h ab@ @BiggBoss kya saja dete h ya partiality krte h.....@ColorsTV@EndemolShineIND #Evictedasim — MR NEXS (@MRNexss) January 20, 2020
Asim's fans on the other hand have pointed out how it was Sidharth who had actually pushed Asim first while he had only butted him with his shoulders. Watch here:
Sidharth kre to raasleela... #AsimRiaz kare to character dheela .....waah @BiggBoss waah ...sidharth push badly first then he abuse his father agn. where is @BeingSalmanKhan now. https://t.co/dGyXlbiGis — Nupur K Thukral (@bkhkuku) January 20, 2020
