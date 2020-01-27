Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video

Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas' hit Illegal weapon, which has been recreated for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's recent release Street Dancer 3D has become a rage among the audience. The song has garnered over 97 million on Youtube. On Sunday, the film's team headed to Bigg Boss 13's house for the promotions.

During the promotions, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Remo D'Souza and other cast members asked Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill to sing the song for them. Without wasting a moment, she sang the song for them. After she finished, host Salman Khan asks Rashami to give a quick Gujarati version of the song. Being her spontaneous best, the TV actress translated the song.

Both Shehnaz and Rashami have impressed the Bigg Boss fans for their spontaneity. Soon after the episode, fans took to social media to applaud the contestants. While one of the fans wrote, "Shehnaz ne Illegal weapon gaya, outstanding she killed it." another tweeted, "Punjabi was good but not interesting. Gujarati version was full of entertainment. I love this version sung by Rashami. I heard 100 of times n still listening. What a style man. Love u. Sana Is a singer but Rashami is all-rounder. superb."

Short videos of the two singing were also shared by their fans, take a look:

Shehnaaz to sing ILLegal weapon song (Punjabi) #BornFighterSana pic.twitter.com/idKx9SeB4O — only love shehnaaz (@Neeruchugh2) January 26, 2020

So @TheRashamiDesai is singing gujrati version of illegal weapon song. Retweet if you love her singing.Queen Of Hearts Rashami pic.twitter.com/0SZukPtPdU — Rashami Desai Fanclub💞 (@RashamiFanclub3) January 26, 2020

Take a look at how fans reacted to Shehnaz and Rashami singing Illegal Weapon on Twitter:

Punjabi was good but not interesting..Gujarati version was full of entertainment..I love this version sung by Rashami..I heard 100 of times n still listening..What a style man..Love u ...sana Is a singer but Rashami is all rounder......superb ..#FearlessRashami — Sssstttaaannn (@sssstttaaannn) January 26, 2020

#Rashmi impromptu gujrati version of illegal weapon song was super lit🔥#Shehnaz sang it beautifully in punjabi .. both the girls rocked it👌 #BiggBossSeason13 Queen of Hearts Rashami #RashamiDesaiForTheWin #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #AsimWinningHearts — TicTac (@Tiktak08736047) January 27, 2020

Kal Shehnaz NE Illegal weapon wala Gaana gaya, outstanding she killed it #HappyBdaySana #BornFigterSana — Flipper Priya Dhar (@PriyaDhar19) January 27, 2020

Offcourse jo Sana ne gaya wahi best tha.Kyunki original song is also in Punjabi language.Even your guests were appreciating.#BornFighterSana — Kamal Singh Rana (@ksr151095) January 26, 2020

Jab shehnaaz di illegal weapon gaana punjabi mei ga rahi thi tab remo sir shock hogaye aur shraddha aur Salman ysuf se poocha "She is singer " aur raghav bhaiyya gaana khatm hone ke baad. Aap wahan kya kar rahe ho aapko to bahar hona chahiye thank u so much #BornFighterSana — #HBDShehnaaz didi 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂❤❤❤❤❤ (@Sidnaaz12) January 26, 2020

My respect for Rashami as an artist grows with every episode. The spontaneous way in which she translated and sang Illegal Weapon in Gujarati was another mind blowing surprise!#FearlessRashami — Surfer (@surfer1847) January 26, 2020

