Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video

During the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the cast members of the film asked Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai to sing Illegal Weapon.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video
During the promotions of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the cast members of the film asked Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai to sing Illegal Weapon.

Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas' hit Illegal weapon, which has been recreated for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's recent release Street Dancer 3D has become a rage among the audience. The song has garnered over 97 million on Youtube. On Sunday, the film's team headed to Bigg Boss 13's house for the promotions.

During the promotions, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Remo D'Souza and other cast members asked Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill to sing the song for them. Without wasting a moment, she sang the song for them. After she finished, host Salman Khan asks Rashami to give a quick Gujarati version of the song. Being her spontaneous best, the TV actress translated the song.

Both Shehnaz and Rashami have impressed the Bigg Boss fans for their spontaneity. Soon after the episode, fans took to social media to applaud the contestants. While one of the fans wrote, "Shehnaz ne Illegal weapon gaya, outstanding she killed it." another tweeted, "Punjabi was good but not interesting. Gujarati version was full of entertainment. I love this version sung by Rashami. I heard 100 of times n still listening. What a style man. Love u. Sana Is a singer but Rashami is all-rounder. superb."

Short videos of the two singing were also shared by their fans, take a look:

Take a look at how fans reacted to Shehnaz and Rashami singing Illegal Weapon on Twitter:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram