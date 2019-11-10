Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Fans Question Salman Khan's Behaviour After He Scolds Mahira Sharma

Salman Khan supporting Sidhath Shukla against Mahira Sharma, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, did not go down well with fans.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Question Salman Khan's Behaviour After He Scolds Mahira Sharma
Salman Khan supporting Sidhath Shukla against Mahira Sharma, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, did not go down well with fans.

In Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan brought up the recent incident between contestants Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. Throughout his discussion, he was seen defending the former. This has not gone down well with the fans who made #IStandWithMahira and #BiasedHostSalmanKhan trend on Twitter.

The case in point was when, during a task, Siddharth ended up pushing Mahira, who fell on the ground.

The house broke in two sides in finding out the real culprit of the incident. A task was thus given to decide who should be actually held accountable, in which Mahira lost. While reaching to a fair result is one thing, it was Salman’s tilt towards Sidharth Shukla which disappointed fans.

In the episode, it can be seen that when Mahira started speaking her side of the story, Salman interrupted and said that he will come back to it later. He also made fun of how she shouted in the show and compared her to Dolly Bindra.

Sidharth, who reasoned with Salman for his aggression and said that she fell on her own during the task, was seen happy at getting the validation. Later, when Mahira broke down and said she will stay away from ‘Mahaan’ Sidharth, Salman asked her to stop her 'nautanki' and scolded her for ‘the image you are showing to the world.’ He added that people pick up fight with Sidharth to be in the limelight. Salman also cross questioned Paras Chhabra, who was the only person trying to defend Mahira.

Twitter users, including Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan, bashed Salman for his behaviour.

Some even pointed about he has been targeting the ones who specifically spoke against Siddharth.

Fans also called out Salman's foul language he used for Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

