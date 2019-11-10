Bigg Boss 13: Fans Question Salman Khan's Behaviour After He Scolds Mahira Sharma

In Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan brought up the recent incident between contestants Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. Throughout his discussion, he was seen defending the former. This has not gone down well with the fans who made #IStandWithMahira and #BiasedHostSalmanKhan trend on Twitter.

The case in point was when, during a task, Siddharth ended up pushing Mahira, who fell on the ground.

The house broke in two sides in finding out the real culprit of the incident. A task was thus given to decide who should be actually held accountable, in which Mahira lost. While reaching to a fair result is one thing, it was Salman’s tilt towards Sidharth Shukla which disappointed fans.

In the episode, it can be seen that when Mahira started speaking her side of the story, Salman interrupted and said that he will come back to it later. He also made fun of how she shouted in the show and compared her to Dolly Bindra.

Sidharth, who reasoned with Salman for his aggression and said that she fell on her own during the task, was seen happy at getting the validation. Later, when Mahira broke down and said she will stay away from ‘Mahaan’ Sidharth, Salman asked her to stop her 'nautanki' and scolded her for ‘the image you are showing to the world.’ He added that people pick up fight with Sidharth to be in the limelight. Salman also cross questioned Paras Chhabra, who was the only person trying to defend Mahira.

Twitter users, including Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan, bashed Salman for his behaviour.

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

#biasedhostsalmankhan #BiasedBB #IStandByMahira Salman doesn’t even allow strong opinionated women to explain and complete their side of stories. He only favours Shukla and Sana, never bashes them as much as he does to other HM’s. pic.twitter.com/QiJD8flUYV — koena Mitra Army (@being_human2018) November 10, 2019

Today @BeingSalmanKhan hurt the modesty of a woman ... Mahira was not acting .she is not #fakenaz .. Her tears were true and I know every girl with little bit of self-respect other than blind bhakti for #sickshukla were feeling the same pain as Mahira . #biasedhostsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/2gdjEyeU0O — Hbq (@himanshiK_FC) November 9, 2019

A TIGHT SLAP on @BeingSalmanKhan's face for defending a woman abuser & victim shaming a 22 year old. THREE trends against him inside top 5 of twitter India trends. Power of commen people #BiasedBB #BiasedHostSalmanKhan #istandbymahira pic.twitter.com/JsUeRQOBmL — Rashmi #BB13 (@777andioo) November 9, 2019

Wow. now everybody should be afraid and just be silent b'coz Siddharth Shukla aggressive hain and wo kuch bhi bol ya kr skte hain. Bas chup chap baitho aur phir suno wkv par you're undeserving.@BeingSalmanKhan chahte kya hain aap?#BiggBoss13 #MahiraSharma @ColorsTV @BiggBoss https://t.co/TxN7wRIIyG — Mahira Sharma FP👑 (@MahiraSharma19) November 9, 2019

What the actual fukk! As soon as #SalmanKhan started talking to #MahiraSharma,#SidharthShukla was 200% sure that Salman will speak as his advocate! Shukla wasn't nervous despite doing PHYSICAL VIOLENCE AGAINST A WOMAN! Speaks volume!!!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥️💁🏻‍♀️ (@RealKrutika) November 9, 2019

Some even pointed about he has been targeting the ones who specifically spoke against Siddharth.

Fans also called out Salman's foul language he used for Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Wish uske saamne uski bahen ko koi aisa bole.... Aur ye super star same to same reaction de.... In order to support one sexual abuser, another male chauvinist has to use such filthy language degrading other women. SIGH.#BiasedHostSalmanKhan https://t.co/oicTldBBpv — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) November 10, 2019

