Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Fans Trend #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim on Twitter

The ugly fight between Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz irked their fans and #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim became one of the top trends on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Trend #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim on Twitter
The ugly fight between Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz irked their fans and #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz once again engaged in a violent fight abusing each other. The argument which started with a task to decide the contenders for Bigg Boss Elite Club turned fierce and continued for another day. Their spat turned so ugly that Bigg Boss had to intervene and ask the housemates to keep them away from each other in different parts of the house.

Sidharth threatens Asim to meet him outside the house to which Asim challenges him to do whatever he can right inside the house. He also goes on to say, “Aise badi badi aankhein kya dikhata hain, aankhein noch dunga teri (Don’t show me your big eyes, I will prick them).” Verbal argument leads up to physical spat when Asim pushes Sidharth.

The next day, when Hina Khan came in the house for a task between Rashami Desai and Arti Singh the two again picked up a fight where Sidharth went on to abuse Asim and his family. The two were also called in confession room where Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show.

The ugly fight also irked their fans and #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram