Bigg Boss 13: Fans Trend #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz once again engaged in a violent fight abusing each other. The argument which started with a task to decide the contenders for Bigg Boss Elite Club turned fierce and continued for another day. Their spat turned so ugly that Bigg Boss had to intervene and ask the housemates to keep them away from each other in different parts of the house.

Sidharth threatens Asim to meet him outside the house to which Asim challenges him to do whatever he can right inside the house. He also goes on to say, “Aise badi badi aankhein kya dikhata hain, aankhein noch dunga teri (Don’t show me your big eyes, I will prick them).” Verbal argument leads up to physical spat when Asim pushes Sidharth.

The next day, when Hina Khan came in the house for a task between Rashami Desai and Arti Singh the two again picked up a fight where Sidharth went on to abuse Asim and his family. The two were also called in confession room where Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stand Asim anymore and wants to quit the show.

The ugly fight also irked their fans and #StopUsingSidforTRP and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Poke Poke Poke!! Provoke Provoke Provoke!! Loud Loud Loud!! Irritated Irritated Irritated!! He deserves a tight Slap!! Do Char logo ne tareef kya kar diya!! #Asim ko lag raha hai show ye chala raha hai!! BiggBoss:- आपसे किसी ने सलाह माँगी है #StopUsingSidForTRP — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 21, 2020

Shukla Attacks Asim along with his group of blood sucking Hyanes and then claim to be a One man Army ! What a joke ! Asim just killed it with his SwaG today without even getting aggrissve . Bravo. #StopViolenceAgainstAsim @imrealasim #CrybabySid — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) January 21, 2020

The whole show is rigged!Asim pushes... No punishment!Asim provokes...no action!Arti performs... No membership!Why was asim not thrown out or even nominated for 2 weeks??? #StopUsingSidForTRP — FIRTHright Girl (@firthright) January 22, 2020

Exactly. @BiggBoss yelled at @imrealasim when he was asked by Shukla to come in the confession room. Matlab har koi bacche par chillao, just coz he doesn’t threaten to leave the show #StopViolenceAgainstAsim https://t.co/U9bMKWtsrQ — Asimfan (@Asimfan13428956) January 21, 2020

Today Asim was seen consoling FakeNaaz and telling her that he received the same pain from siddharth.Now this is what is called 'Ulta Chor Kotwaal ko dante'. Bus pocket me cards hi cards hai bande ki.#StopUsingSidForTRP @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV — ŠÄÑ² (@oshosanjiv) January 21, 2020

Shukla pushed Asim more than 10- times but no problem -Paras and shukla abused Asim family still no problem -Agar asim galti se v kisiko kuch bolde yaa kuch karde tho problem hee problem #StopViolenceAgainstAsim #JusticeForAsim @ColorsTV @BB13Official -Asim bigboss 13 hai — Reyaan khan (@reyaankhan25) January 22, 2020

The way BB was talking to Asim was very disrespectful and humiliating.It was looking like he is talking to Dogs or Pig.I know BB is using Sid for TRP bcoz fights ,entertainment,love angle everything he is providing.But BB should #StopUsingSidForTRP and respect my brother too. — umer riaz (@realumerriiaz) January 21, 2020

