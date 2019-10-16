Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Devoleena for Body-shaming Shehnaz, Call Rashami Melodramatic

Big Boss 13 has two most popular celebs on the television in Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Given their successful stints in daily soaps, the two have been households names for a long time and they continue to create headlines in the reality show as well. However, their statements in the last episode have upset fans.

On day 16, right in the morning, a strong verbal attack was made at Rashami over her pessimism while cooking. Asim Riaz ferociously attacks Rashami with the choicest of statements. He was supported by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. After their spat goes ugly, Rashami breaks down and talks to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about it. This is not the first time that she was seen crying on the show. After arguments, tasks and nominations she is often seen shedding a tear or two and netizens seem quite upset with it.

In the same day, during Bigg Boss Toy Factory task a fight breaks between Devoleena and opposite team contestants Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Devoleena body-shames Shehnaz and told her, “Tumhein dekhne se accha mai gaay ko dekh lu (I would rather look at a cow than you).” Her comments have attracted much attention on social media and the audience did not like the way she said it.

The real reason #RashamiDesai is being so melodramatic is cuz she’s super frustrated, she didn’t imagine she would get sidelined like this n her so called best friend won’t be in her group. ‘Kissai billi khama noche’ #bb13 — 🙃 (@foreverSleepy95) October 15, 2019

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee so called bahu bb m aakar dikha di apni asli aukat how dare she to tell #AsimRiaz eats potty @BeingSalmanKhan u have to take strict decision on weekend ka waar against #Devoleena https://t.co/LZuoJ81nEd — Amit Agrawal (@boy131239) October 16, 2019

#AsimRiaz ne ek extra Roti Kya maange uspar #RashamiDesai ka reply ‘ Tere Baap ki naukar hoon Kya ‘ Agar iss tarah se khana Mile to Woh bhi zeher ki tarah lagta hai Really felt bad for Asim .the way he was insulted by Bahu gang😔#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Dr.Nupur (@nupurrk) October 16, 2019

Both Asim and Rashmi overreacted on the roti fight but Rashmi went personal and Asim did not. Then she tried to cry and paint herself as a victim 👎 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — S🌟(Na Sid Na Rashami #BB13) (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 16, 2019

#RashmiDesai has just come to biggboss to fake cry and play victim card !! Ooooff these cheap tactics are unattractive af . #biggboss13 #AsimRiaz . Support Asim🌟 — Asim Riaz my heart🌟 (@ra_16161) October 15, 2019

D most influenced & mean girls devo ..how could he talk to like #AsimRiaz told him he a poty eater in national television its way beyond everything.. & fighting with #SidharthShukla itna khorrcha khun nikalwa diya fir se #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Brhaman (@Brhaman1) October 16, 2019

#bigboss #DevoleenaBhattacharjee i havw not seen or heard more disgusting thing !! I guess potty kha kr tm aai ho how dare she say such things about others . It was so filthy that i switched off my tv. — Apurva Agarwal (@ApurvaA76873432) October 16, 2019

In between #DevoleenaBhattacharjee and #ShehnazGill, I find the language used by Devo to b more crass and insultingShe was down right bodyshaming Shehnaz by comparing it to cow!Yet for #RashmiDesai others don't have class#BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — Shaggy 💥 (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 15, 2019

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee called #ShehnazGill a cow..If she she referenced to mock fake innocence of Shehnaz than I think its acceptable..but if it was a kind of body shaming then its really shameful..She is also short in height..people would call her 'Bouni'#BiggBoss#BB13 — Krishna Prakash (@KMystry6) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the Toy Factory task comes with an advantage for the girls. One girl from the winning team will not only be the queen of the house but will also get a chance to win a ticket to the mid-season finale.

The housemates are divided into two groups aptly named - Shukla’s and Chhabra’s. Aarti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz and Asim are in Shukla’s team while Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represent Chhabra’s. The teams will have to prepare toys and the one with maximum toys will win the task.

Which team will be able to complete the order given by Bigg Boss? Will any girl get a chance to be the queen of the week and secure her position in the mid-season finale?

