Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Devoleena for Body-shaming Shehnaz, Call Rashami Melodramatic

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's statements in the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' have upset their fans.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Big Boss 13 has two most popular celebs on the television in Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Given their successful stints in daily soaps, the two have been households names for a long time and they continue to create headlines in the reality show as well. However, their statements in the last episode have upset fans.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 16 Written Updates: Asim Gets Aggressive and Tries to Pull Rashami Out of Bed

On day 16, right in the morning, a strong verbal attack was made at Rashami over her pessimism while cooking. Asim Riaz ferociously attacks Rashami with the choicest of statements. He was supported by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. After their spat goes ugly, Rashami breaks down and talks to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about it. This is not the first time that she was seen crying on the show. After arguments, tasks and nominations she is often seen shedding a tear or two and netizens seem quite upset with it.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?

In the same day, during Bigg Boss Toy Factory task a fight breaks between Devoleena and opposite team contestants Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Devoleena body-shames Shehnaz and told her, “Tumhein dekhne se accha mai gaay ko dekh lu (I would rather look at a cow than you).” Her comments have attracted much attention on social media and the audience did not like the way she said it.

Meanwhile, the Toy Factory task comes with an advantage for the girls. One girl from the winning team will not only be the queen of the house but will also get a chance to win a ticket to the mid-season finale.

The housemates are divided into two groups aptly named - Shukla’s and Chhabra’s. Aarti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz and Asim are in Shukla’s team while Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represent Chhabra’s. The teams will have to prepare toys and the one with maximum toys will win the task.

Which team will be able to complete the order given by Bigg Boss? Will any girl get a chance to be the queen of the week and secure her position in the mid-season finale?

