2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana

After Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, enraged netizens called Salman Khan biased and arrogant for supporting Shehnaz Gill over Himanshi Khurrana.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13's last Weekend Ka Vaar was a highly anticipated episode as the housemates went through a lot of fights and a surprise eviction in the week. The biggest topic of conversation was the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who were initially friends.

Over the week, Sidharth's fans on Twitter were seen bashing Riaz by calling him a terrorist, which led to a police complaint filed by his brother Umar against the cyberbullies. This was not all, there was a big fight between old enemies Shehnaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana where the latter pushed the actress.

However, after the Saturday's episode, the fans of the show were left fuming at host and star Salman Khan as according to them, he was biased while bashing the housemates. According to netizens, Salman bashed Himanshi and Asim more than Sidharth and Shehnaz. Shehnaz was scolded by Salman for leaving her captaincy task but not very much because of the fight. But on the other hand, Himanshi Khurrana was scolded excessively because she pushed Shehnaz and did not even get a chance to explain her side.

This led to a huge Twitter outcry with people slamming Salman for being 'biased' and 'arrogant'. People on Twitter came together in support of Himanshi Khurrana.

Check it out below:

According to fans, not only was Salman Khan biased towards Shehnaz but Sidharth too. People started questioning Salman's intentions after the episode.

