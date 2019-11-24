Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13's last Weekend Ka Vaar was a highly anticipated episode as the housemates went through a lot of fights and a surprise eviction in the week. The biggest topic of conversation was the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who were initially friends.

Over the week, Sidharth's fans on Twitter were seen bashing Riaz by calling him a terrorist, which led to a police complaint filed by his brother Umar against the cyberbullies. This was not all, there was a big fight between old enemies Shehnaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana where the latter pushed the actress.

However, after the Saturday's episode, the fans of the show were left fuming at host and star Salman Khan as according to them, he was biased while bashing the housemates. According to netizens, Salman bashed Himanshi and Asim more than Sidharth and Shehnaz. Shehnaz was scolded by Salman for leaving her captaincy task but not very much because of the fight. But on the other hand, Himanshi Khurrana was scolded excessively because she pushed Shehnaz and did not even get a chance to explain her side.

This led to a huge Twitter outcry with people slamming Salman for being 'biased' and 'arrogant'. People on Twitter came together in support of Himanshi Khurrana.

Check it out below:

Salman is in mood to shut Himanshi no matter what! He hasn’t allowed he r to speak at all. Fair host or simply bad editing? Either way this show has stooped to another level. #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #WeekendKaVaar #BB13 — That Girl (@IncognitoCynic) November 23, 2019

That was very disgusting when @BeingSalmanKhan did not give chance to #HimashiKhurana to put her point. Arrogant #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman — Bikram amat (@IamBikram13) November 23, 2019

height of biasness @realhimanshi didn't get a chance to explain her side. And Sana didn't provoke #Himanshikhurana WOW and Wt was that when Sana pushed #AsimRiyaz pulled his hair and pushed #shefalibagga #biggboss13 #ColorsTV #staystronghimanshikhurana — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) November 23, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan nahi sari Galti Salman k Liye toh himanshi ki Siddharth or Sana ko kese bolenge inhe toh Jitana hai @BiggBoss ye kudh apne winner late hai or Jo members Ghar mein unhe toh nagative dikhana hai ye caller aaj ka colorswalo Ka Tha himanshi ko nagative frame krne K — Anchal (@anchal_sonkar) November 23, 2019

This's clear that Salman is insulting #HimanshiKhurana for no reasonJust once @realhimanshi pushed BB ki laadli Fakenaaz & they're continuously targetting her. Wow d makers want to break friendship of #AsimRiaz #ShefaliJariwala & Himanshi.Slow claps for em👏🏻#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) November 23, 2019

We don't close our TVs due to fights Mr Salman Khan... We will surely close our TVs by seeing ur f*cking biasness... You don't let people talk... Don't call urself a superstar. U r a person full of shit and biasness @BeingSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #BiggBoss13 — samar khan (@samarkhan38) November 23, 2019

According to fans, not only was Salman Khan biased towards Shehnaz but Sidharth too. People started questioning Salman's intentions after the episode.

#WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanSo you are going with No matter @BeingSalmanKhan it's ok, sir you have to review this episode #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman baised Show everI hate #BB13 — Danish Hussain (@i_am_ddh) November 23, 2019

