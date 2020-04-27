Bigg Boss 13 Fans Want to See Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as Lead Pair of Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Ekta Kapoor has announced that Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the lead pair of the web series Broken But Beautiful, will not be returning for the third season. The producer announced this on social media and asked for suggestions from fans as to who they would like to see as the lead couple in the romantic show.

Soon after Ekta shared the post, the comment section got flooded with fans asking her to cast Bigg Boss 13's star couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT? pic.twitter.com/DuAYZitQIx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 26, 2020

Sidharth and Sehnaaz were romantically linked during their Bigg Boss stint. After the reality show was over, the two have collaborated for another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and a music video called Bhula Dunga. Fans now want to see them in a web series together.

Ma'am Dunya Pagal Hui wi hai inkay peechay!

Please cast Our #SidNaaz they'll be Perfect!! pic.twitter.com/NujB3ZOisC — RAMAISHA (@RAMAISHA3) April 26, 2020

Some even suggested another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai would look good opposite Sidharth.

Ma'am Dunya Pagal Hui wi hai inkay peechay!

Please cast Our #SidNaaz they'll be Perfect!! pic.twitter.com/NujB3ZOisC — RAMAISHA (@RAMAISHA3) April 26, 2020

Sidharth was the most popular choice as the male lead, while there were more options given to Ekta in terms of actresses. Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget was one of them. The fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor wished to see him collaborate with Jennifer. In fact, just like #SidNaaz, they also started trending a hashtag #SidJen.

People Would Love To See @sidharth_shukla & @jenwinget In Next Season !!



And We All Know Popularity Of Sidharth Is On Top Of Hill Now, S03 Will Be Blockbuster If You Encash His Popularity Wisely !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) April 26, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more