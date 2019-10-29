Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan, Karishma Tanna to Enter the House with Special Tasks
Farah Khan will be the judge of the Bigg Boss Adalat, while Karishma Tanna has a task planned for the contestants.
Images: Instagram
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna will be pepping up the spirits at the Bigg Boss House this week. They are all set to enter the house.
Farah will play judge at the 'Bigg Boss Adalat', which is being set up to clear the misunderstandings that happened between contestants after a week full of fights, aggression and tears.
To clear the air amidst the contestants, various 'muddas' (issues) will be raised in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'. Farah will be seen trying to sort out the differences between housemates and will also focus on important issues. The entire house will be turned into a courtroom, the contestants will be divided into two teams - Shukla's and Desai's.
Shukla's will have Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena whereas Desai's have Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey. After each buzzer they have to present a case in front of the special judge and she will decide which case she will take up and solve.
The choreographer-filmmaker has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of the reality show Bigg Boss, and that she follows every season thoroughly. After a session of heated arguments, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.
Post Farah's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna. The actress has a task planned for the contestants and will be seen judging them on the basis of their performances.
