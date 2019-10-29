Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan, Karishma Tanna to Enter the House with Special Tasks

Farah Khan will be the judge of the Bigg Boss Adalat, while Karishma Tanna has a task planned for the contestants.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan, Karishma Tanna to Enter the House with Special Tasks
Images: Instagram

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Karishma Tanna will be pepping up the spirits at the Bigg Boss House this week. They are all set to enter the house.

Farah will play judge at the 'Bigg Boss Adalat', which is being set up to clear the misunderstandings that happened between contestants after a week full of fights, aggression and tears.

To clear the air amidst the contestants, various 'muddas' (issues) will be raised in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat'. Farah will be seen trying to sort out the differences between housemates and will also focus on important issues. The entire house will be turned into a courtroom, the contestants will be divided into two teams - Shukla's and Desai's.

Shukla's will have Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena whereas Desai's have Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey. After each buzzer they have to present a case in front of the special judge and she will decide which case she will take up and solve.

The choreographer-filmmaker has always maintained that she is the biggest fan of the reality show Bigg Boss, and that she follows every season thoroughly. After a session of heated arguments, Farah has already given a clean chit in favour of both Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Post Farah's exit, the house will welcome another celebrity and ex-contestant, Karishma Tanna. The actress has a task planned for the contestants and will be seen judging them on the basis of their performances.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram