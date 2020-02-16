Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Feeling of Being Declared Winner is Yet to Sink in, Says Sidharth Shukla

Rising above all odds and after giving a stiff competition to other contestants, Sidharth emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' and was conferred with the BB trophy and prize money.

Updated:February 16, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Host Salman Khan presents Bigg Boss 13 winner trophy to Siddharth Shukla. (Image: Special Arrangement)

In an all celebrity season, the show saw many popular faces entering the Bigg Boss house with their head full of dreams, determined to fight for every inch to win the coveted trophy. Rising above all odds and after giving a stiff competition to other contestants, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show and was conferred with the BB trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

Sharing his happiness, winner Sidharth Shukla said, “The feeling of being declared as the winner of Bigg Boss is yet to sink in, and I feel on the top of the world right now.  Bigg Boss house has been ‘tedha’ for all the right reasons and has made me self-aware of my surroundings. I was true to myself throughout the show and gave my best without having to put on an act. There were moments where I got emotional, made core alliances and some enemies for the competitive spirit of the show.  It was tough to be able to stick around for 140 days, as it required a lot of self-endurance, dedication, and perseverance but here I am holding the trophy in my hand. As I recount the moments, I must add that this wouldn’t have been possible without the support and never-ending love from my fans who made this dream turn into reality. I am taking back the trophy home, but with it, are some fond memories and lessons too, that I will cherish my whole life.”

The top six finalists - Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra were asked to choose between the money bag and trophy. Paras chose the money bag, which had 10 lakh and left the show.

From the remaining five contestants, Arti was the first to be eliminated from the show followed by Rashami. Leaving Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz as top three contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

