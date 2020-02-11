Bigg Boss 13: Fight Erupts Between Rashami’s Brother, Mahira’s Mom Over Bedroom Comment

Bigg Boss has never failed to amaze audiences with its daily dose of drama. Fight between contestants is a common sight on the show, but this time, family members of the participants got involved in a heated argument as well.

In a discussion organised by Pinkvilla, Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai and Mahira's mum Saniya Sharma exchanged barbs. The reason behind the fight was Mahira's mother making a 'bedroom' comment about Rashami and Siddharth. Saniya had made the comments a few days ago.

The remark did not go down well with Gaurav, who during the discussion, pulled Saniya up for her comments and said that being a mother she should not have those words.

Saniya replied she did not mean the bedroom in a vulgar way, instead she meant ‘andar ki baatein’ (personal talks) and cleared the air over it too.

Expressing her frustration, Saniya said distasteful remarks had also been uttered against her daughter.

Giving clarification, Gaurav said those remarks were said during the fight between Rashami and Mahira, but before that, his sister used to stop people from teasing her daughter for her lips.

Intervening between the two, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, who was also present in the discussion, said that it was Paras who started the discussion about Mahira’s lips.

Meanwhile, Gaurav told Saniya that had she passed comments about the fight between Rashami and Mahira, he would not have said anything.

Rashami and Mahira started this season on a friendly note, but things took a turn for the worse as the season progressed.

