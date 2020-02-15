Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz's Cameo Role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero Goes Viral

A video of 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Asim Riaz's cameo role from the 2014 Bollywood film 'Main Tera Hero' has been doing rounds on social media ahead of the popular reality show's finale on Saturday.

News18.com

February 15, 2020
Asim Riaz is one of the most popular participants in Bigg Boss 13 who will be battling it out with the rest of the finalists on Saturday to be crowned the winner. The Jammu-born actor, who started his career as a model in the industry sky-rocketed to fame in the show as the angry yet likable contestant. Now, just before the finale, Asim's cameo from one of his projects-- David Dhawan's Main Tera Hero (2014)-- is going viral on social media. The small video shows him fighting with the star of the Bollywood film Varun Dhawan.

Read: Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale

In the sequence from Main Tera Hero, Asim can be seen as one of the goons who runs behind Varun's character in the film with a hockey stick in his hand but is then kicked by Varun which makes him fall down on the floor. Fan-pages of Asim on social mdeia shared stills from the video and it has been doing rounds ever since.

Check them out below:

Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. Coming back to Bigg Boos, the other finalists of the show are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, one of whom will be declared winner in Saturday's episode.

