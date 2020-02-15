Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz's Cameo Role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero Goes Viral

Asim Riaz is one of the most popular participants in Bigg Boss 13 who will be battling it out with the rest of the finalists on Saturday to be crowned the winner. The Jammu-born actor, who started his career as a model in the industry sky-rocketed to fame in the show as the angry yet likable contestant. Now, just before the finale, Asim's cameo from one of his projects-- David Dhawan's Main Tera Hero (2014)-- is going viral on social media. The small video shows him fighting with the star of the Bollywood film Varun Dhawan.

Read: Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale

In the sequence from Main Tera Hero, Asim can be seen as one of the goons who runs behind Varun's character in the film with a hockey stick in his hand but is then kicked by Varun which makes him fall down on the floor. Fan-pages of Asim on social mdeia shared stills from the video and it has been doing rounds ever since.

Check them out below:

#BiggBoss13 You remember this guy from the movie "Mein Tera Hero" starring @Varun_dvn ?.He is #AsimRiaz 😌Atleast he got a role in Bollywood movie.#Paras ko Splitsvilla ke alava kuch mila hai kya ? Haa mila hai 🔔#BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OCzFatPNT7 — BiggBoss13 (@BBBiggBoss) October 4, 2019

And here's our hero Asim nailing each and every of his roles 👏👏, have a look at this once guys Asim was in the movie mai tera hero, beside these he has done modeling for different ads😍😍let's applaud this guy for his hard work👏👏 @ColorsTV @Biggboss #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/J9ERnL0xl3 — ηιsa✮ (@itsNish__) October 17, 2019

Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. Coming back to Bigg Boos, the other finalists of the show are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, one of whom will be declared winner in Saturday's episode.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.