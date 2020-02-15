LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bigg Boss 13 Finale LIVE Updates: Contestants All Set for the Ultimate Battle

News18.com | February 15, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13, a journey of 140 days of endurance, patience and physical and mental strength comes to an end today. A mix of celebrities from film and television industry entered the show with an intent to win the title. After loads of controversies, fun tasks and dirty politics, six contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra made it to the finale.

Each of these top six finalists possess a unique persona that led them to the finale. While Sidharth was the aggressive one, he bonded with Asim initially but as the competition went intense, the two turned against each other. After Asim, Shehnaz became his go-to person. The two stayed by each other's side through thick and thin in the house and the audience lovingly called them #SidNaz. Meanwhile, Rashami, another popular name on the television, had to go through a turmoil inside the house as her personal life became a talking point of the show. Apart from them, Arti became a loved name as she took every task on the face and gave her best shot at it. While the others were trying to play a fair and systematic game, Paras became the 'mastermind' of the reality show, who made it to the final days with his strategies and mind games.
Feb 15, 2020 9:00 pm (IST)

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the two most popular names of Bigg Boss 13. While they were best of friends since the beginning, as the show became intense, the two turned against each other. For the finale, the two will give a startling performance, here's a glimpse of it.

Feb 15, 2020 8:52 pm (IST)

Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for 10 seasons is all set for a starry night. The actor has opted for a black shirt and pants which he has paired with a dark blue blazer. the finale will be a treat for the fans as he will be giving a blockbuster performance. 

Feb 15, 2020 8:41 pm (IST)

After loads of controversies, fun tasks and dirty politics, six contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra made it to the Bigg Boss 13 finale.

But among these six, only one will take away the trophy and the title of winner of Bigg Boss season 13.

