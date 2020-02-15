Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh Reportedly Evicted, Paras Chhabra Leaves with Rs 10 Lakh

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 will host its finale on Saturday evening, February 15. The contestants who are in the running to be crowned the champion are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh. However, according to reports circulating on the internet, not only has Aarti Singh been evicted, but Paras Chhabra has exited the house by taking a cash bag worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a social media account called Khabri has released the information online that Paras has opted for the money instead of competing further. Paras has also taken up another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill that they will appear in after Bigg Boss 13. The new show airs starting February 17.

Breaking!#ParasChabbra has left with the money bag (Unconfirmed) — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 14, 2020

Breaking #BiggBossFinaleAarti Singh Evicted — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 14, 2020

It has also been said that another finalist Rashami has been evicted as well, leaving the top three contestants-- Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz competing with each other for the trophy. If reports are to be believed, director Rohit Shetty had come to the house, conducted a task, after which Rashami was evicted.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has shared a promo where Sidharth and Rashami will take the audience through their journey inside the house through a dance performance from Ramleela.

Check out the video below:

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV on Saturday night.

