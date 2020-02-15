Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh Reportedly Evicted, Paras Chhabra Leaves with Rs 10 Lakh
According to various inside sources, 'Bigg Boss 13' finalists Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai have been evicted, whereas Paras Chhabra has left with Rs 10 lakh cash prize.
According to various inside sources, 'Bigg Boss 13' finalists Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai have been evicted, whereas Paras Chhabra has left with Rs 10 lakh cash prize.
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 will host its finale on Saturday evening, February 15. The contestants who are in the running to be crowned the champion are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh. However, according to reports circulating on the internet, not only has Aarti Singh been evicted, but Paras Chhabra has exited the house by taking a cash bag worth Rs 10 lakh.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, a social media account called Khabri has released the information online that Paras has opted for the money instead of competing further. Paras has also taken up another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill that they will appear in after Bigg Boss 13. The new show airs starting February 17.
Breaking!#ParasChabbra has left with the money bag (Unconfirmed)— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 14, 2020
Breaking #BiggBossFinaleAarti Singh Evicted— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 14, 2020
It has also been said that another finalist Rashami has been evicted as well, leaving the top three contestants-- Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz competing with each other for the trophy. If reports are to be believed, director Rohit Shetty had come to the house, conducted a task, after which Rashami was evicted.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has shared a promo where Sidharth and Rashami will take the audience through their journey inside the house through a dance performance from Ramleela.
Check out the video below:
#SidRa ka love-hate relationship dekhiye unke iss #BB13GrandFinale ke grand performance mein!Watch #BB13Finale tonight at 9 PM.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/T0qtMAfch5— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 15, 2020
The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV on Saturday night.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to Shake a Leg with Top 5 Contestants
- Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan