Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan and the Finalists Gear up for the Gala Night

From Sidharth-Asim and Paras-Mahira-Shehnaaz's dance performances to Sunil Grover's comic moments, the 'Bigg Boss 13' finale will have touching moments plentiful.

Updated:February 15, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 is going to be an extravagant one filled with starry grandeur, spectacular performances and endless entertainment. This historic season of Bigg Boss has been an amalgamation of entertainment and jaw dropping moments that have enthralled audiences for a record one hundred and forty days.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Says Sidharth Shukla was in a 'Violent and Aggressive' Relationship with Her

As we draw the curtain on this season, viewers will witness megastar Salman Khan perform on various songs along with the top 6 finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. Setting a romantic mood, the love-struck jodi this season Bigg Boss Season, Asim and Himanshi will sway to popular romantic tracks.

Friends turned foes, Sidharth and Asim will also engage in a dance war and deliver a high-octane warrior act on Ghamand Kar track. Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira will also be seen reminiscing their journey in the house through a dance drama on songs. It will showcase Shehnaaz’s attraction towards Paras who will make his way towards Mahira leading into their performance on Dheeme Dheeme.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh Reportedly Evicted, Paras Chhabra Leaves with Rs 10 Lakh

Sidharth and Rashami will deliver an outstanding love-hate performance based on their reel and real life equation. The divas of Bigg Boss Rashami, Mahira, Shehnaaz, Arti and Shefali Jariwala will add glam to the evening as they will Swing their way to the finale. Adding some fun elements to the grandeur, comedy king Sunil Grover will leave everybody in splits with his fun gags. These acts and rest of the glamour-filled show will give all the more reasons to the viewers to stay glued to their television screens on Saturday night.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to Shake a Leg with Top 5 Contestants

Making a dhamakedar entry in the Bigg Boss finale will be Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, who will join Salman Khan with his daredevil khiladis - Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna.

This season of Bigg Boss has been a memorable one for all the contestants. It has been a very long journey as they stayed away from their family and gave up all sorts of luxuries and comforts. Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti, Paras, Asim and Rashami have discovered their true selves. But who among them will emerge as the winner?

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santok Singh Calls the Show 'Rigged'

