Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santok Singh Calls the Show 'Rigged'

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh is disappointed with his daughter's new reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and says that Bigg Boss finale is rigged to give the winner's title to someone else.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be appearing in another reality show Mujhse Shadi Karoge on Colors after the finale of the popular reality show airs on Saturday evening. Mujhse Shadi Karoge is slated to premiere on February 17. The new show will see Shehnaaz, along with housemate Paras Chhabra, find their partners to marry in the show. A similar reality show had previously found matches for Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant and Ratan Rajput.

However, Shehnaaz's father Santok Singh has shown his disapproval about her daughter's new show Mujhse Shadi Karoge saying that taking on the project will mean that she will not win Bigg Boss. Quoted by Hindustan Times, he said, “If my daughter is forced to do a ‘wedding’ based show, I will take Shiv Sena’s help,” he said.

He said, “Instead of building an image of Sana that is close to Katrina Kaif, they are trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s. This problem has been created purposefully because they knew my daughter has a lot of fan following and she is way ahead than the other contenders in Bigg Boss 13 and she has the potential to win the show.”

Singh also went on to call Bigg Boss 'rigged'. “They have made sure the promo is already out because they wanted the voting for Shehnaaz to stop so that they could make Sidharth Shukla the winner. My daughter has really worked very hard throughout the show but now she is just being given Rs 10 lakh as compensation. They have made her toil so hard. There are other contestants who have been paid Rs 2 crores but they haven’t quite done anything in the show. But my daughter is just given Rs 10 lakh. She has done so much in the show and now they are literally driving her mad and they are making her do things.”

