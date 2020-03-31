Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Asim Riaz Gives Befitting Reply To Those Who Said He'd Be Nothing; See Here

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame after participating on the 13th season of Bigg Boss, has shared a few stills from his journey on the show. Asim emerged as the first runner-up of the show, whereas Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy.

Now, the reality TV star has given a befitting reply to those who underestimated him and said he would be "nothing." Taking to Instagram, Asim shared an empowering post.

"I dreamed it all ever since I was young, they said I wouldn’t be nothing, now they always say CONGRATULATIONS work so hard forgot how to vacation, they Ain’t never had the dedication, people Hatin”, Say we changed and look WE MADE IT..!!! #believeinyourself #doyourbest #doyourthing #focus #patience #consistency," Asim captioned the pictures.



A few days ago, Asim had shared a picture of himself wearing a mask as he encouraged his fans to workout where ever they are during the lockdown to stay fit. He wrote: "Find a reason to workout where ever you are at this point no matter what comes in your way..!! #stayhome #staysafe #becreative."

Meanwhile, Asim was last seen in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai, also featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He also recently featured opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a recreated version of the song Mere Angne Mein. Both the songs are sung by Neha Kakkar.



Apart from this, Asim will also feature in a project in collaboration with international artiste DJ Snake, the former hinted about the same in a social media post.

