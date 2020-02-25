English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bigg Boss 13: Finalist Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Comedy Task with a Post

Shehnaaz Gill is currently featuring in the Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge hosted by Maniesh Paul.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly called Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, has gone down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from her days in the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the Bigg Boss house.

She captioned it: "All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill (Sic)."

Shehnaaz is currently featuring in the Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge hosted by Maniesh Paul. It also has the previous show's finalists Paras Chhabra hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras.

