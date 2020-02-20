Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Shehnaaz Gill Visits Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's Baby Daughter Tara, See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, is creating buzz on social media once again. Shehnaaz was spotted in a picture with TV actress Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara on Instagram.

Mahhi, who shared the pic, wrote, "@tarajaybhanushali with her Massi @shehnaazgill." Shehnaaz can be seen holding and kissing Tara, who is wearing a Minnie Mouse hoodie, with her eyes closed. The baby is seen looking at the camera.

After Bigg Boss 13 drew to a close, Shehnaz visited Mahhi and Jay's house and the picture suggests that she surely had a lot of fun the six-month-old baby.

Besides, Jay posted a picture on his Instagram with Shehnaaz with the caption, "First I Met this girl at #biggboss13 house and now at my house @shehnaazgill this girl is fun and full of energy #biggboss13 #shehnaazgill #shehnazgill #flipper."

Mahhi supported Shehnaz during her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and often expressed love for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's pairing. Shehnaz's father also met Mahhi and Jay before going to the Bigg Boss house during the family week.

Shehnaaz is a popular face in Punjabi music and film industry. She won praise for acting in Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She is currently working with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra in a reality show, named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which the two are in search of a life partner. In the show, Shehnaz and Paras ask contestants to perform certain tasks or undergo a series of challenges.

