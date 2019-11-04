Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination

Goodbyes are hard to say, especially when it is least expected. This season of Bigg Boss which promised to be an express one with truckloads of twists saw its mid-week finale this weekend while welcoming a few new faces and bidding goodbye to a few old ones. While the contestants were well aware of the mid-season finale and the eviction of three contestants, it came as a shock for everyone when Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were evicted from the house. Host Salman Khan highlighted that it's because of their careless attitude that they have to let go of a few top contenders. Especially Rashami who was one of the top 6 contestants according to the vote ranking while Mahira was done not even feature in the top 6.

Since the beginning of the show, Rashami and Devoleena were one of the strongest contestants in the house. They found great friends in each other and became each other's support. Devoleena, who became the first queen of the house gave her 100% to the task and was strong competition to the other housemates. Fondly known as the ‘Bahu Bani Babe’, viewers got to witness her transformation in just four weeks. On the other hand, Rashami Desai emerged as an integral part of the house with her cooking duty. Apart from forming good connections with Devoleena, Paras, Mahira, Siddhartha Dey, and Shefali, Rashami was often found locking horns with Sidharth Shukla leading to multiple fights and arguments. So much so that it divided the house into two groups.

The third contestant, Shefali Bagga was the strong opinionated girl of the house who always took a stand for herself irrespective of the situation. She was vocal about her own game and would prioritize herself over others. She shared a very close bond with Siddhartha Dey in the house and drew a lot of criticism for targeting Shehnaaz during the nominations task. Though the housemates called her selfish at times and did not like her attitude, she chose to rise above everything and stick to her game.

However, fans don't seem happy with the elimination: Here's how they reacted:

Rashami n Devo Ko ye eliminate isliye Kia bcz ye sabka Bhala kr thi thi BB chahta h inhe game aa jaye khelna sabki reality dikhao #TaskQueenDevoleena — Mishti (@mish_mishti) November 3, 2019

Totally dissapointed Rashami Desai is a deserving candidate hai unhe kyu eliminate kiya #BiggBoss13 — FSM (@fSmansuri0000) November 3, 2019

Secret room is not happening. Ask audience votes, make fool of them, eliminate highest votes HM, show favoritism I love you rashami! Your game was awesome, it was not dirty like bb's favourites Shukla, Sana, arti and asim's game. BB cheated Viewers@ColorsTV@BiggBoss — (@deepika_dasaka) November 2, 2019

#RIPBiggBoss how tf can u eliminate rashami when she is clearly among highest vote gainers — Rashami FC (@LopaFanclubBB10) November 2, 2019

Wat is wrong how can big boss eliminate such strong contestants they have gone mad or simply Salman dominated. The ones who should have gone should be Asim, Arti n Mahira. This season of big boss is horrible n insane. — artzee (@artzee10) November 4, 2019

Unfair decision to eliminate Rashmi Desai,Paras , shehanaz is best and entertaining,Shukla is Worst .Dont know how Aarti got more votes than Rashmi and Devoleena — supreethi preethi (@supreethipreet1) November 3, 2019

All this finale drama to save useless Arti and eliminate strong Shefali. — JeepersCreepers (@raj33191) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that while Shefali is being evicted, Devoleena and Rashami are sent in a secret room. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

