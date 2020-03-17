English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bigg Boss 13 Former Contestant Madhurima Tuli to Appear in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

The show with Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles, is a sequel to Arjun Bijalani and Nia Sharma's Ishq Mein Marjawan.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli is all set to be seen on Colors' new TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture with show's lead actress Helly Shah.

"Had a great time shooting with the entire cast and crew of #imm2 All the best guys!! Have a blast!! @colorstv #ishqmainmarjawan2 @yashpatnaikofficial, " Madhurima captioned it.

In an interview with Times Of India, she told that her role in the daily soap is that of a special agent and is a positive character.

The show with Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles, is a sequel to Arjun Bijalani and Nia Sharma's Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Meanwhile, Madhurima had entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant but was evicted from the house after hitting her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

Besides Madhurima, her co-contestants Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will also be seen on Colors in Naagin 4 and Udaan, respectively.

