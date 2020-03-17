Bigg Boss 13 Former Contestant Madhurima Tuli to Appear in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli is all set to be seen on Colors' new TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture with show's lead actress Helly Shah.

"Had a great time shooting with the entire cast and crew of #imm2 All the best guys!! Have a blast!! @colorstv #ishqmainmarjawan2 @yashpatnaikofficial, " Madhurima captioned it.

In an interview with Times Of India, she told that her role in the daily soap is that of a special agent and is a positive character.

The show with Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles, is a sequel to Arjun Bijalani and Nia Sharma's Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Meanwhile, Madhurima had entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant but was evicted from the house after hitting her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

Besides Madhurima, her co-contestants Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will also be seen on Colors in Naagin 4 and Udaan, respectively.

