Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Ex-girlfriend Files Fraud Case Complaint Against Him
Bigg Boss is in its 13th season and the show has been entertaining the audience with its twists and turns. Wild card entrants Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and Arhaan Khan have created a lot of buzz recently.
After his re-entry in the house, Arhaan proposed to Rashami Desai. While things seem to be going smooth for them inside the house, Arhaan has been named in a fraud case outside. The complaint is filed by Arhaan’s ex-flame, Amrita Dhanoa. She has filed a fraud case against the actor at Oshiwara Police station, over issues of unpaid dues.
Amrita also shared a picture on Facebook to show a copy of the FIR with ACP’s stamp on it. She revealed the fake claims made by the actor and also alleged that he has duped her of money.
The actress has claimed that Arhaan was in a live-in relationship with her for 5 years, from 2006 to 2010, at different addresses. She blamed him of cheating her financially, emotionally and physically. In her complaint, she also accused the actor of taking Rs 2.5 lakh from her before moving to the Bigg Boss house. She also claimed that he cheated several other actresses similarly.
She has also claimed that his real name is not Arhaan but Mazhar Sheikh. Take a look at the complaint:
