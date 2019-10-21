This week on Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Dey was on the radar of the housemates for his disrespectful comments about Arti Singh during a task. He created quite a stir in the house, as the contestants turned against him and charged him for his disgraceful comments. Sidharth Shukla, who happens to be a close friend of Arti, engaged in a verbal battle with Dey. He also mentioned about Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek's reaction to it.

Soon after the episode, a lot of reactions poured in on social media, and now, Krushna too has spoken about Dey's behaviour towards his sister.

Disappointment with Dey, the comedian said that he will speak to the writer directly and might visit Bigg Boss 13 sets to confront him, in front of host Salman Khan.

"I'm shocked that Siddharth Dey could do this. He knows me and my family. How could he do this to a woman? How could he do this to my sister? Of course, I will confront him. Arti is my sister. I may even go to the show and ask him in front of Bhai (Salman Khan) that what was all that about," Spotboye quoted Krushna as saying.

Meanwhile, on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, while Salman criticised Dey's comment, he stated that the writer is visibly apologetic and he did not intend to infuriate Arti or other female contestants on the reality show.

This week, six contestants were nominated for eviction, from which Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were announced safe on Saturday. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik remain in danger zone. Two of them will be eliminated on Monday.

