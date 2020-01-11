Bigg Boss 13: Furious Salman Khan Asks Shehnaz Gill to Leave the House, Warns Sidharth Shukla

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular ongoing reality shows that is creating quite buzz on television. Known for its tiffs, romances and other bizarre incidents inside the Bigg Boss house, the reality show has a huge fan base. On Saturday, January 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers will get to see a lesser-known side of one of the contestants Shehnaz Gill, a singer from Punjab. The episode will also see Salman losing his cool with the singer.

In a 20-second clip shared by Colors TV, Salman is seen furious and screaming at Shehnaz for her behaviour. The clip even sees her accusing Salman of cheating as she cries inconsolably and falls onto the floor. Salman also asks Shehnaz to stop doing drama inside the house.

Shehnaz can be seen telling Salman that she doesn't want to live in the house anymore, to which, he asks her to leave the Bigg Boss house. In the clip, one can see the door of the Bigg Boss house opening and Shehnaz making an exit. Salman is then seen warning contestant Sidharth Shukla to be careful as Shehnaz is in love with him.

What ignites the situation and what happens next in Bigg Boss 13 can be seen on January 11, at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Both Sidharth and Shehnaz became good friends in the reality show and were often seen together. Initially, Sidharth and Asim Riaz were the best of pals but things started to turn sour between them. Soon a bond started to blossom between Shehnaz and Sidharth in the show.

Lately, Sidharth has started supporting Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz did not like it. When she asked Sidharth to restrict his conversation with Mahira, he teased her for being jealous of Mahira.

Shehnaz, who is also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, started hitting herself and crying inconsolably as she was tired of hearing that she is jealous of Mahira.

In one of the episodes this week, Sidharth and Shehnaz, who were seen sharing the same bed decided to sleep on different beds as well.

